ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted three names to the Supreme Court for the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panamagate.

According to details, the five judges, who gave verdict in Panama case, will not only propose but also approve the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The JIT in Panama case will comprise a senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who shall head the team and will not be below the rank of Additional Director General; a representative of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB); a nominee of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); a nominee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); and one member each from the Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Sources also disclosed that the three names forwarded by FIA to Supreme Court include Additional Director General Wajid Zia, Additional Director General Captain (R) Ahmed Latif and Additional Director General Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman.