Pakistan Cricket Board's Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said today the board has decided to sue India's cricket board (BCCI) over its failure to honour a bilateral series agreement.

PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per Agreement signed in 2014. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 26, 2017

The two boards had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which they were scheduled to play six series in the 2015-2023 Future Tours Programme, but all were subject to clearance from New Delhi.

India cancelled bilateral cricket series with its neighbour after militants killed 166 people in Mumbai in 2008 but hosted Pakistan in 2012-13 for a short limited over series.