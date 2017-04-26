OKARA-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to visit Okara on April 29. The PM is expected to reach Shergarh Town, Okara, at the agriculture farm of the PML-N MNA Syed Ashiq Husain Kirmani where he will inaugurate wheat crop harvesting.

According to MNA Ch Riazul Haq Juj, the Premier later would arrive in Okara city where he I likely to address a public gathering. He is also expected to announce some mega development projects for the district. In this connection, the ruling party workers, local bodies elected representatives, councillors and Municipal Committee chairman have started preparations for the expected visit of the PM.

SUICIDE: A woman identified as Gulzar Bibi, 25, daughter of Nazeer, resident of Peer Kot locality near Basirpur committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills.

The police said that domestic issues are the reason behind the incident.