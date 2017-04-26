ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Dr Karim Khawja Tuesday said that Supreme Court had declared Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a dishonest and discredited person so he must resign.

In a statement issued here, Dr Khawja said that his advice, as a psychiatrist to Maryam Nawaz, was not to put pressure on the PML-N ministers to issue statement in favour of their leader because nearly all of them were mentally weak to take this kind of burden.

He said Nawaz Sharif should have resigned after the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case in which two of the senior most judges had declared him disqualified to be a Member of National Assembly. “The act of not stepping down by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proves him to be an unscrupulous individual,” he added.