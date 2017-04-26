Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) central secretary information Ch Manzoor has stated that PPP would hold protest camps against the massive load-shedding in the country at historic Minar-e-Pakistan on May 04.

While talking exclusively with Online on Wednesday, he said that sitting PML-N government has badly failed to reduce the power shortfall as country is facing massive load-shedding of all time.

Responding a question regarding the PPP’s upcoming strategy, he said that party would soon start massive mass mobilization camping in whole province and added that large number of Jalsas would be organised in whole Punjab with the coordination of enthusiastic “Jalas”.

Answering a question regarding the recently announced Panama leaks case judgment, PPP leader said that soon after the judgment the PML-N ministers caught uncertainty and added presently they have no way to clear their massive corruption.

He said that large number of political leaders would join PPP soon in whole Punjab. He welcomed the inclusion of Faisal Sala Hayyat in the party.

To a question, he said that PPP would lead the camping against sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He strongly rejected the rumors that former minister Hina Rabbani Khar to join PTI. He said these are only rumours and there is no truth in it.