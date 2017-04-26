Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to release Urdu translation of Panama Papers verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, PTI spokesperson, revealed it in a tweet while answering a question about the development in the Urdu translation of the final verdict.

“Proof reading of the Urdu translation is underway and will be released in a day, InshAllah,” replied Fawad Chaudhary.

Proof reading ho rahi hai day after ll release inshallah.... https://t.co/sPHg2Tz8hC — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 25, 2017





On April 20th, Supreme Court gave final decision on Panama Leaks case. Two of the five-member larger bench appealed for disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while three others ordered to establish a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter further.

The point which PTI is celebrating is that none of the five judges gave clean chit to the premier rather they criticized him for lying to the nation on the matter.