KHANGARH-Rescue 1122 organised a number of programmes in connection with Earth Day to sensitise the masses to the climate change, natural disasters and rising environmental pollution.

The programmes were held under the directives of Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer.

According to officials, walks, seminars and ceremonies were organised to sensitise the public to the rising number of disasters taking place due to environmental changes, global warming, ozone depletion, increasing pollution and misuse of energy. Participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed with information about Earth Day. They also raised slogans “Let Rescue the Mother Earth.”

Similarly, awareness and training sessions were also organised in collaboration with Community Emergency Response Teams to motivate students, teachers and common man to take part in plantation of saplings.

In his message, the Rescue 1122 DG urged the public to cooperate with the rescuers in plantation campaign.