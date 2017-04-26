The chief justice of Pakistan should take suo motto notice of the issue and deploy Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, for his accusation that he was offered Rs 10 billion to keep muffled on the Panama case, said Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah.

"The chief justice should ask Imran Khan whom he was offered by," said Sanaullah. The accusation is proved to be true then the person who offered the amount should be brought in front of entire nation.

"The person should be punished." However, if it is unproven then Imran should be taken to task, Sanaullah suggested.

"For the last four years Imran has been insulting people," he prolonged. "He should be sent a notice and punished."

The accusations that he has tossed should be inquired, said by the law minister.

The Punjab law minister was alluding to Imran's claims that he yesterday, for being offered Rs10 billion to keeping muffled on the Panama case.