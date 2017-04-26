SADIQABAD- The district administration suspended five officials at Sadiqabad THQ Hospital including the medical superintendent here the other day.

According to official sources, RY Khan Deputy Commissioner Suqrat Aman Rana paid a surprise visit to the hospital where he went around different wards. He expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness in the hospital. He also listened to patients’ problems and admonished the hospital management over negligence.

The DC suspended the hospital MS Dr Qamarul Qayyum, medical officer Dr Imran Iqbal and three sanitary workers for indifference to their duty. AC Abbas Raza Nasir also accompanied him.