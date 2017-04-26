Following the confessional statement of former TTP spokesperson, DG ISPR Major General Ghafoor stated that

Ehsanullah Ehsan has unmasked foreign agenda against Pakistan.

The DG ISPR further said that Pakistan is ready to counter such threats. “Forces have tackled anti-Pakistan agenda,” he maintained.

While talking about hiring of youth through social media by the militant organization, ISPR head asserted that the youth of Pakistan will not become target of foreign conspiracies.

“Our youth is our strength,” said Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Earlier today, Pakistan Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan confessed that TTP is taking financial and technical assistance from Indian intelligence RAW and Afghan agency NDS.