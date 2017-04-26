US National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster has acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism and its support to strengthen Pakistan’s counter terrorism capabilities.

He expressed these views while talking to Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar who held a detailed meeting with him at the White House in Washington. The minister was assisted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry on the occasion, said a press release here today.



The two sides reviewed the state of play in the relationship and emphasized the need to have continued engagement on issues of mutual interest. The Finance Minister highlighted the economic reforms agenda of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which led to the macro-economic stabilization and earned appreciation by the international financial institutions.

Updating the NSA on Pakistan’s security situation, the Finance Minister stressed that, “Pakistan’s commitment to fight terrorism from its soil was manifested by the successful conclusion of the operation Zarb-e-Azb which was now being followed by a nationwide combing operation Rad-ul-Fisad.As a result of these efforts, the incidence of terrorism in Pakistan had significantly reduced.”



NSA McMaster also briefed the Finance Minister about his recent trip to the region which aimed to assess the ground situation for the on-going US policy review for Afghanistan. The two sides agreed that peace and stability in the region was a mutual goal and both the countries would continue to work to this end.



The Finance Minister met with the senior US leadership in his capacity as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.

Later, addressing the media towards the end of his visit to Washington for attending the Spring meetings of the International monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan has made an impressive headway in Financial and Digital inclusion.

During his 5-day visit in Washington Finance Minister attended meetings of IMF and World Bank along with more than two dozen meetings on sidelines with officials of the State Department, Think tanks and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Finance Minister Dar gave a detailed round up on the plenary sessions with the IMF and World Bank during the press briefing. He said, “There is a positive sentiment about the tremendous economic rebound experienced by Pakistan over last four years.”

“Pakistan was at the verge of bankruptcy in 2014 and today Pakistan is likely to achieve approx. 5 percent growth rate during the current financial year. Both IMF and WB are on the same page with the Govt. in these projections,” he said.

“The Global credit rating agencies have upgraded the rating of Pakistan from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ and from stable to ‘positive’ over the years to an extent that the country is likely to be included in G-20 Countries by 2030,” the minister added.

Minister Dar further said, “Pakistan has successfully completed the IMF program first time ever and is now considered as a case study of economic turnaround due to prudent fiscal and monetary policies and macrostructural reforms.”

During the course of discussion, Minister Dar outlined the important financial initiatives to be undertaken by the Government in near future.

He said, “Pakistan Infrastructure Bank would be established with a paidup capital of one billion dollars. It would finance private investors in development projects. Both IMF and government of Pakistan would have 20 percent shares each and the rest would be met by international organizations such as International Finance Corporation (IFC).”

Minister Dar further said, “The government would soon be launching Pakistan Development Fund. The shares worth Rs.100 billion of the Pakistan Development Fund would be offered to Pakistani diaspora in order to channelize their valuable remittances effectively.”

“Later on, the shares of the Pakistan Development Fund would be enlisted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. After success of Sukok Bonds, Pakistan Development Fund would be another attractive investment for overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

Finance Minister also mentioned that, “The government has entered into consultations with the World Bank to introduce solar energy as a new electricity generation alternative at a lowest cost in Pakistan.”

The Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that, “Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against any country and at the same time, Pakistan expects the same level of commitment from other countries in the region.”

In response to a question related to the decision of the Supreme Court on Panama, Minister Dar said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Government has honored the decision of the Apex Court and would welcome the formation of JIT within next 07 days as per judgement of the Court.”

Towards the end of the briefing, Minister Dar emphasized that Pakistan has now emerged as a lucrative investment option for international investors and urged US multinational giants to consider Pakistan for establishing labor-intensive facilities in the South Asian region.