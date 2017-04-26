Star cricketer Wasim Akram will be attending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 'Huqooq-e-Karachi March', PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi said today in a tweet.
The PTI has announced to hold a rally on 30th April to raise voice for Karachi's civic issues.
Wasim Akram will also join Imran Khan in this 'Huqooq-e-Karachi March' on April 30, Zaidi tweeted.
Just invited @wasimakramlive— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) April 26, 2017
He will join @ImranKhanPTI in the #HuqooqEKarachiMarch on April 30 pic.twitter.com/Q44dGWEoIq
The party is contacting masses and other noted personalities to join its protest rally for city's clean drinking water, transport, sanitation, electricity and policing problems.