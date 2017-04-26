Star cricketer Wasim Akram will be attending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 'Huqooq-e-Karachi March', PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi said today in a tweet.

The PTI has announced to hold a rally on 30th April to raise voice for Karachi's civic issues.

Wasim Akram will also join Imran Khan in this 'Huqooq-e-Karachi March' on April 30, Zaidi tweeted.

The party is contacting masses and other noted personalities to join its protest rally for city's clean drinking water, transport, sanitation, electricity and policing problems.