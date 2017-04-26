SARGODHA-Fist time in the history of wheat procurement, separate counters for women cultivators have been established at procurement centres across the district.

These counters have been set up at all the wheat purchasing centres to facilitate women growers facing difficulties to collect gunny bags. These counters offer amenities during the issuance of bags as well as billing process.

The farmers appreciated step adopted by the district administration. According to district administration sources that issuance of empty bags has started.