MALAKAND - Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari slammed political rivals Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan in the party's Malakand rally on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of PPP supporters and workers in Malakand, Sakha Khail, he claimed that PPP had provided the people of Fata with the NFC award which was being misused currently.

"We gave you (the people) the NFC award, which unfortunately is being misused today," he said. "We gave the Pakhtuns their separate identity," added Zardari.

He slammed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that he was stealing food from the bellies of the masses. He said it was a tragedy that the corrupt were taking the credit of the CPEC. "I initiated the CPEC for you and for the people of Balochistan," said Zardari.

Zardari flayed Nawaz in his speech, stating that the prime minister was a student of Ziaul Haq and had conducted the same politics. He said a nation only progressed when its people, instead of its rulers, became wealthy.

During his speech, Zardari also slammed PTI chief Imran Khan and referred to him as 'Jaali Khan (fake Khan)'. He chanted the slogans of Go Imran Go.

The PPP leader accused Prime Minister Sharif of following philosophy of former dictator Ziaul Haq and branded him his student.

Zardari said the country's leadership was deeply involved in all businesses from poultry to electricity and all resources were controlled by one family.

He said no one dared to give identity to Pakhtoons but it was PPP who did this job.

He said it was a huge crime to block CNICs of Pakhtoons. He strongly condemned the move.

“If our party came into power in next general elections, we would give due rights to Pakhtoons,” he added.

PPP co-chairman said that PPP raised national flag first time in Swat and had launched military operation against terrorists. He added that Swat's people have made a lot of sacrifices for peace. It was Bibi Shaheed's dream to restore peace in Swat.

Zardari said, "One politician calls himself Pakhtoon but he is a fake Pakhtoon.”

He said that the philosophy of prime minister was responsible for killing of Mashall Khan.

The former president claimed that PPP will form its government in all four provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after next general elections and then all the plunderers will be behind the bars.

He said PM should tender his resignation on moral grounds though he knew Sharif very well and he will not resign till the last extent, but PPP’s struggle will continue till the fulfillment of demands.

Zardari promised to double the funds for the BISP if his party would come to power in next polls because the PPP WAS a party of poor people and it will continue endeavor for the uplift and prosperity of the common man.