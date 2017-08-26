Kabul - At least 30 worshippers were killed and at least 80 injured in an hour-long siege of a Shiite mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, according to a senior hospital official.

More than 100 others were rescued from the Imam Zaman Mosque in the north of Kabul.

The cleric of the service as well as the security guard outside the mosque were among the civilians killed.

There were four attackers behind Friday's strike, which began around 2:30 pm local time and lasted for about four hours. Police official Mohammed Sadique Muradi said two of the attackers blew themselves up and another two were shot by Afghan security forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and called on Islamic clerics around the world to condemn terrorism. He said that the attacks against Shiite houses of worship were the Islamic State group's response to losing ground on the battlefield.

Ghani vowed that Afghanistan would stay united in the face of these attacks and that terrorism would be defeated.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. Last month, the terrorist group attacked the Iraqi embassy in Kabul and afterward warned that more attacks against Shiite places of worship were imminent.

Gunshots could be heard and witnesses reported seeing worshippers smash windows to escape the building.

More than 10 ambulances were at the scene and dozens of security forces have surrounded the mosque, in a residential area in the city's north.

Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP a suicide bomber "detonated himself inside the mosque". An interior ministry spokesman told media that at least two police officers had been killed.

People gathered outside the mosque were trying to call women and children trapped inside but their mobile phones were not responding, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

"Our relatives have been stranded inside the mosque... We believe they have been held hostage by the gunmen. We are very concerned about their safety and may God help us and rescue our loved ones," one said.

Tempers were beginning to fray as onlookers called for the forces to storm the building.

Najib Danish, a deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, told TOLOnews that initial information suggested a suicide bomber detonated himself and two or three other militants had entered the mosque and were exchanging fire with police.

"The bombers are running short of bullet rounds and they are using knives to stab worshippers," an eyewitness told an AFP reporter. Witnesses said the attackers were also armed with rocket propelled grenade launchers.