MULTAN - The new three-day round of national polio vaccination drive will begin in Multan from September 18 and over 800,000 children below the age of five will be administered polio prevention drops across the district, declared Nadir Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Multan.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, he said that a campaign has been launched on war footing to prevent children from crippling disease of polio. “We’ll take strict action against all those parents resisting the vaccination of their kids. Cases will be registered against them,” he warned.

He further revealed that 2133 vaccination teams had been constituted to vaccinate the kids. “Out of these, as many as 1794 are mobile teams which will go door to door and vaccinate the children. These teams will also computerise the data of the children,” he added. He said that special teams would be deployed at bus stands, railway station and other public places to vaccinate the children.

He hurled a warning to all district departments that any negligence on their part during the campaign would be dealt with very seriously and strict action would be taken against the negligent officials. He directed the heads of all district departments to extend maximum cooperation to the polio vaccination teams and play their role for making the upcoming round successful. He also urged upon the parents to cooperate with the teams and get their children vaccinated.