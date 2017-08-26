BAHAWALPUR-The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has released third instalment for the current year to enable the beneficiaries celebrate Eidul Azha in a befitting manner.

BISP Divisional Director Ashfaq Ahmed Haraj said while talking to media here the other day. He said that the money was released on the orders of BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon.

He said that the women beneficiaries BISP will receive at least Rs4,834 and in case of pending payments, they will receive up to Rs20,000. He advised the women to attain receipt of the payment and don’t let POS agent deduct money. He said in case of any complaint, they can dial the helpline (080026477) or Bahawalpur divisional office’s number (062-2740560).

He also asked the Telenor franchise owners and POS agents to pay full amount of money to women and also give them receipt. He asked them to refrain from selling women SIM cards and deducting money from their payments. They will be dealt with sternly in case of violation, he warned.

FREE MEDICAL SERVICES

Patients are being provided free medical services at emergency ward, Paediatric Institute, Gynaecology, Surgical, Physiotherapy, Ortho, Eye, Medical and ENT Departments of Bahawalpur Civil Hospital under directives from the Punjab chief minister. MS Dr Arshad Khan stated while talking to the media here. He informed that work on residential colony for the hospital staff has been started.