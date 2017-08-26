KASUR - The 260th Urs celebrations of great Sufi-poet Baba Bulleh Shah continued for the third day on Friday.

The celebrations started on Thursday with recitation from Holy Quran followed by ‘Ghusal ceremony’ and laying of a floral sheet on Bulleh Shah’s grave. Besides, sessions of na’at and poetry were also organised by different religious organisations. Devotees from various parts of the country including Azad Kashmir visited the shrine and paid homage to the Sufi saint. Local lawmakers and officials of the district administration also participated in the Urs celebrations. A floral sheet was laid on the shrine by the team of Nawa-i-Waqt group. The district police made foolproof security for the event. According to DPO Ismail Kharak, at least 1,884 policemen were deployed to provide security to the devotees.