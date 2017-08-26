SIALKOT-The traders of Pasrur grain market have protested against the Pasrur Municipal Committee which remained unable to drain out the sewerage stagnant in the market for the last one month.

The protesting traders, middlemen and shopkeepers chanted slogans against the local municipality. They said that that Pasrur city’s main grain market has been lying inundated with knee-deep sewerage water, which has not yet been drained out by the Pasrur Municipal Committee despite repeated complaints made by the traders.

They said that the worst sanitation situation here was resulting in the great financial and business loss to the traders.

They said that the situation was badly hampering the local business and trade activities in Pasrur grain market, as the transportation of the goods from the main grain market to the other places was also lying badly paralysed. The traders and people are also unable to reach after wading through the inundated water for the last one month due to the choked sewerage system of the Pasrur city, they said.

The perturbed people and traders said that they have also brought the nasty situation into the notice of Zahid Hamid, the Pasrur based Federal Minister, but to no avail.

The officials of Pasrur Municipal Committee said that there was a shortage of the sanitary workers in Pasrur Municipality to ensure the early rectification of choked sewerage system. They said that the bad sanitation situation was in their notice. They pledged that the stagnant sewerage water would soon be drained out from there. However, the protesting people and traders expressed grave concern over the worst sanitation situation. They strongly criticised the Pasrur Municipal Committee in this regard. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious note of the nasty situation. They demanded early rectification of the prolonged choked sewerage system.

FACILITIES PLEDGE: Emirates Airlines Pakistan has pledged to provide improved aviation facilities for the passengers at Sialkot International Airport travelling between Sialkot and Dubai.

Vice President Mr Jabr Al-Azeeby stated this while addressing a meeting of management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL). CEO of SIAL Maj-Gen (r) Mir Haider Ali Khan presided over this meeting.

Mr Jabr revealed that the Emirates has been winning the confidence of its valued customers at Sialkot International Airport since the launch of Emirates’ regular passenger and cargo flights between Sialkot-Pakistan and Dubai since November 2013.

During his visit to Sialkot International Airport, he discussed the matters of mutual interest with the SIAL management as well. He hailed the spirit of the trendy Sialkot exporters for establishing Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis. He said that Sialkot airport has globally increased the significance of Sialkot globally.

SIAL CEO Mir Haider Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing to Mr Jabr Al-Azeeby about the aviation facilities being provided at Sialkot International Airport by the different airlines. He also lauded the sincere efforts of Emirates Airlines in this regard.

Emirates’ Regional Manager (North) Pakistan Mr. Hussain Al-Safi, Station Manager Sialkot Qasim Hussain and Cargo Manager Tauseef Anjum were also present.

Torrential rain exposes admin’s efficiency

HAFIZABAD-Torrential rain lashed almost the entire Hafizabad district Friday morning, which relieved the citizens of sultry and humid weather but created multiple problems for them due to accumulation of rainwater in various areas.

In some localities, the rainwater and sewage even gushed into houses, creating hardships and inconvenience to the children and womenfolk.

Most of the open drains overflowed and sewerage system, as usual, remained malfunctioned as a result, most of the city roads and streets were submerged in rainwater. Due to rain, most of the scavengers remained absent and the civic authorities have miserably failed to ensure proper functioning of sewerage system and regular de-silting of open drains. The citizens have called upon the civic authorities to ensure proper functioning of sewerage system and de-silting of open drains on war footing in anticipation of heavy rains during the next week.