KASUR - A notorious dacoit was shot dead by his ‘accomplices’ during a ‘shootout’ with police the other night in the Kot Radha Kishan Police precincts.

According to DPO Ismail Kharak, the dacoit identified as Hanif alias Mandi was wanted by the Kasur, Lahore, Sargodha and Okara districts Police in more than 20 cases of heinous crime.

He had sustained critical injures in firing by ‘accomplices’ during a shootout with Kot Radha Kishan Police team near Zafarky Railway Crossing. He was shifted to hospital but died on the way. The police recovered a pump-action and motorcycle from the scene. His accomplices had managed to escape the scene under the cover of darkness. Special teams have been formed for their arrest.