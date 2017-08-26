ATTOCK-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start an awareness campaign at union-council level from the next month to educate the people about the importance of vote.

District Election Officer (DEO) Attock Abdul Rashid disclosed this while addressing a press conference. On the occasion Election Officer Tanveer Ahmad Hamayun was also present. The DEO said that under the campaign titled “Importance of Vote and its Registration”, seminars would be organised at grassroots level to make people aware regarding the IMPORTANCE of vote, its registration and transfer. He said in the forthcoming general elections, the people will see a change. He said that the media should play its positive role in that context. He said when maximum people exercise their right to vote, surely better leadership will be elected which would certainly bring positive change.

He said under Annual Review Programme, voter lists will be updated for which election staff will go door to door. He said during the last one year, more than 40 thousand voters have been registered. About the constituencies and number of voters in Attock district, the DEO said that there are three national assembly constituencies which include NA 57 with 395,000 registered votes; NA-58 and NA 59 with registered voters of 350,000.

About the provincial assemblies, the DEO said that the district has five provincial assembly constituencies which include PP15 with 221,000 voters, PP16 with 214,000 voters, PP17 with 24,5000 voters, PP18 with 247,000 voters and PP19 with 216,000 voters.