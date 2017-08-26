ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that it would use biometric verification machines on experimental basis in bye-election of NA-120 Lahore scheduled to be held on September 17.

The ECP said that it has been decided that the biometric verification machines will initially be installed at 39 out of 100 polling stations of the constituency.

The election authorities have decided not to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the by-polls of NA-120 where nearly 321,000 voters are registered. The ECP has also written a letter to the Ministry of Defence seeking deployment of troops in the bye-election. The army has also been entrusted the responsibility to oversee the printing and dispatch of ballot papers. NA-120 fell vacant after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case on July 28 on charges of concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company, which he claims he had never received.