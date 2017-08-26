Frontier Corps Balochistan launched intelligence based operations (IBOs) in different parts of Balochistan over intelligence reports as part of the ongoing Operation Raad-ul-Fasad.

During last four days Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted intensive IBOs in Summany, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti, Dashat areas foiling a major terrorist activity and thus pulled off saving precious lives.

FC Balochistan also carried out search operations in different parts of Quetta.

During these operations, several suspects were apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, grenades, rockets, detonators and communication equipment recovered from terrorist hideouts.