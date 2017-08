Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) arrested most wanted human trafficker from Gujranwala today.

The smuggler Amjad’s name was in Red Book. According to details, he was arrested during a raid after exchange of fire in Kamoke area of Gujranwala.

Amjad has looted numerous young men by false promises of taking them abroad, FIA stated. FIA further said that three cases of human trafficking are registered against him.