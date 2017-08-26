DEPALPUR/MUZAFFARGARH-Ten persons including three women and three children died in three road accidents occurred in different areas here on Friday.

In Depalpur, five members a family including three women were killed and two others got injured when an ambulance collided with a tractor-trolley near Fakhar Town here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fated ambulance was carrying a patient to Yazman Mandi from Khadian when it collided with the tractor-trolley. Resultantly, five persons died on the spot while two others got injured.

The deceased were identified as Shahida Bibi, Nusrat Bibi, Fauzia Bibi and their brother Fiaz. The injured included Imtiaz and driver of the ambulance. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In Muzaffargarh, three children were crushed to death by a speeding trailer here on Friday.

Police said that a speeding trailer ran over three children in Khanpur Bagga Sher area of Muzaffargarh. All the three children died on the spot while the trailer’s driver managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies of the dead children were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after post-mortem. The police impounded the trailer and registered a case against runaway driver.

In Jahanian, two brothers died after a truck hit the bike they were riding here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Ashiq, both brothers, were on the way to Multan on a motorcycle, bearing registration No-4488. In the meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from opposite direction, hit the bike.

As a result both the motorcyclists died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.