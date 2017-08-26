Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today, reported Waqt News.

The Minister discussed about expected China and Russia visits with Sharif. He also discussed aftermaths of US President Donald Trump’s statement with ousted premier, sources said.

Last week, Trump slammed Pakistan for providing 'safe havens' to terrorists. Meanwhile, China and Russia issued statements in favour of Pakistan and rejected Trump's Afghan policy.

Pakistan’s political and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump’s allegation that Islamabad is harboring militants who battle US forces in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and army officials met for hours in Islamabad to deliberate their response after Trump on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, an ostensible US ally, and blamed it for violence in neighboring Afghanistan. Trump also demanded Islamabad stop giving sanctuary to “agents of chaos, violence and terror.”

China defended its ally Pakistan after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could no longer be silent about Pakistan's "safe havens" for militants and warned it had much to lose by continuing to "harbor terrorists".

Trump on Monday committed the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, signaling he would dispatch more troops to America's longest war and vowing "a fight to win".

Trump insisted that others - the Afghan government, Pakistan, India and NATO allies - step up their own commitment to resolving the 16-year conflict, but he saved his sharpest words for Pakistan.

Furthermore, Russia lambasted US President Donald Trump’s new Pakistan strategy, saying the country has been fighting terrorism since long.

Speaking to Russia’s “Afghanistan” daily, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov blasted Trump’s Pakistan strategy and insisted that Islamabad is “a key regional player to negotiate with.”

“Putting pressure [on Pakistan] may seriously destabilise the region-wide security situation and result in negative consequences for Afghanistan,” the Russian presidential envoy to Kabul said.