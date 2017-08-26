GUJRAT-Girls claimed top positions as the University of Gujrat (UoG) announced the results of BA/BSc/Bcom (part I & II) annual examinations on Friday. The exams were held in April-May 2017.

Controller Examinations Prof Dr Muhammad Danish formally declared the results at a ceremony held at Hafiz Hayat Campus. Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, awarded the position holders with certificates of merit and cash prizes.

Afifa Jamil of Govt Zamindar Postgraduate College, Bhimbar Road, Gujrat, bagged the first position in BSc annual exams by securing 675 marks. Aqsa Butt of Leads College, Jalalpur Jattan, captured the second position with 656 marks. Ayesha Akbar of Punjab College, Wazirabad, was declared third with 651 marks.

The first position in BA exams was held by Humaira Nasar of Govt Degree College for Women, Dinga, with 623 marks. The second position, with 605 marks, was bagged by Akhtar Ali, a private candidate. The third position in BA exams was secured by Namra Akmal of Gujrat College of Commerce and IT for Women, Bhimbar Road, Gujrat. She secured 600 marks.

In Bcom annual exams, Azmat Younas and Kiran Shahzadi of UoG City Campus, Marghzar Colony, Gujrat, won the first and second positions with 1090 and 1058 marks respectively. Mafia Mahboob of Ibne Imam Science College, Jalalpur Jattan, bagged the third position with 1041 marks.

First, second and third position holders were awarded cash prizes of Rs25,000, Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 respectively.

According to the controller of examinations, the pass percentage in BSc exams was 65.32, in BA 47.99 and in Bcom 44.74.

Students opting for rechecking of their papers may apply within 20 days from the date of the result announcement. The rechecking application forms are available at Bank of Punjab branches at Fawara Chowk and Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Supplementary exams will be held in the third week of October. Admission forms will be accepted till September 12 with single fee. A double fee will be charged till September 22. Result intimation cards of regular of students have been dispatched to their colleges while those of private students to their residential addresses. Students can access the results at UoG website: www.uog.edu.pk or by texting their roll number through mobile SMS to 800241.