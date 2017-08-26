GUJRAT-The Punjab government approved to establish two special education institutions in Gujrat city where the educational activities will start in a few months, said Deputy Commissioner Ch Muhammad Ali.

He was speaking in a meeting on Friday in presence of ADC Finance Sadia Mehar, Dy Director Social Welfare Amjad Kalair, Sheraz Cheema, focol person for disabled persons Muneeb Ahmed.

The DC said that one special education institution has been named as Govt Special Educational Complex Gujrat of high level. It will enroll students with all the four disabilities i.e. blindness, deafness, visually impaired and other physical disabilities. The second special education institution will be only for blind girls, he said.

The deputy commissioner said initially, both the special educational institutes will start working in rented buildings while the officers concerned have been directed to locate at least four canal lands for the construction of their own buildings. He said that the government of Punjab has appointed a few teachers and office staff to establish these institutions while more teachers will be recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission as per policy of provincial government.

He said that process for purchase of a bus for each and other necessities has been started by the special education department. He said that as many 5 special education centres are already working in District Gujrat, 3 in city Gujrat, one each in Lalamusa, Tehsil Kharian and Sari Alamgir. He said that well-equipped government buildings have been provided for Slow Learners School Alipura Road Gujrat, Special Education Centre Narowali Gujrat and Special Education Centre Lala Musa along with pick and drop facility, free uniform, books, and Rs800 per month stipend for the students who are in a large number.

He said that Special Education Complex Sari Alamgir’s building is under-construction with a cost of Rs70 million. He said that addition of two new special education institutions will be more helpful to provide batter education facilities for the special children like the normal ones.