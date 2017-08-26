SUKKUR - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday urged the people of the Sindh province to come out on the roads and end the reign of “Sindh’s pharaoh”.

During a public gathering in Sukkur, Khan continued his criticism on ousted premier Nawaz Sharif but the focus of his criticism was PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “A pharaoh in Sindh will also soon be asking ‘why was I removed?,” he said, referring to an oft-repeated refrain by PML-N after the disqualification of Sharif as prime minister.

“But Zardari will know why he is removed, and he will leave without a fuss,” he said. “When Sindh’s head steals, he cannot stop others from stealing. He corrupts the whole system from top to bottom,” he added.

He asked the crowd to come out and “take down” Zardari with him, and to usher in a new era for the province. “I could not visit Sindh earlier because I was stuck in [the] Panama [Papers case],” he told his supporters in Sukkur.

Touching upon unemployment, which he claimed is one of the most pressing issues in the province, Khan said that corruption leads to money-laundering, which in turn results in joblessness in the country.

He narrated the story of a civil servant who had committed suicide so that his unemployed son could get a job. He also asserted that “the biggest issue is that law for the powerful is different from the law for the poor”. He promised to visit all areas of Sindh in an attempt to take down Sindh’s “corrupt mafias” and bring about new “golden era” in the province and the country.

Khan had, in April this year, said at a rally in Badin: “Asif Zardari, I am coming after you,” signalling a shift in the PTI’s strategy regarding the PPP’s traditional stronghold of Sindh. In his Badin address, Khan appeared to cast doubt over Zardari’s loyalties to the province. He had then claimed: “He has property everywhere. Is he really sympathetic to your suffering?... Both [Zardari and Sharif] have money abroad. Both are involved in money laundering,” he alleged. He suggested that both the politicians had “taken turns... to rob the country of its wealth”.

As Khan visits Sindh, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is busy testing the waters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Your own ministers are alleging that Imran Khan’s kitchen and Jehangir Tareen’s plane operate [financially] on KP’s contracts,” Bilawal said in a recent visit to Mansehra accusing the KP government of financial mismanagement.

A number of political figures also from the PPP including Firdous Ashiq Awan and Babar Awan have switched to PTI while PTI and PML-N leaders have been joining the PPP in Sindh as new alliances are forged ahead of 2018 elections.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif also announced on Thursday to visit Sindh soon as he welcomed former premier Muhammad Khan Junejo’s son into the party fold.