LAHORE:- India has suspended Dosti Bus service on the request of authorities worried over protests of a Hindu militant outfit in Haryana. The Dosti Bus had to leave for New Delhi from Lahore with 14-16 passengers but a little before departure it was stopped from crossing the border into Indian territory. Indian authorities said the law and order situation was not fine in Haryana, where the militant Hindu outfit is staging violent protests.–INP
