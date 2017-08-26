BAHAWALPUR -The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has always been in frontline for welfare of the disabled persons and orphans as they are the most attention seeking people in the society.

Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar stated while talking to media during a ceremony held to hand over electric wheelchairs to the disabled persons at Dera Izat here the other day. He said that at least 7,200 orphan children are being brought at the AKF’s eight Aaghosh centres. He said that four more Aagosh centres are in final phase of completion while six more centres are also part of the project. AKF President Rao Muhammad Zafar said that Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore has introduced an effective “Kafalat-e-Yatami” programme for education and healthcare of the orphans. He added that several other welfare projects including provision of healthcare, education, medicines, establishment of a hospital diagnostic centre, laboratories, water plants and dispensaries are under way under the AKF.

He said that the foundation will go out for welfare of the poor.