KAMALIA-The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) appreciated the statement by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in reply to the accusations levelled by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan.

In a joint press release, JUI-S leaders including Maulana Mufti Ahmed Ali Saani, Pir Yousuf Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Hafeez Khokhar, Maulana Qudratullah Arif, Maulana Azan Hussain and Qari Rehmatullah Lashari said that the COAS has won the hearts of Pakistanis by giving a courageous and befitting answer to the US president.

The press release added the entire Pakistani nation will fight till death in case of American invasion. The JUI-S urged its workers to take out rallies and protests against Trump’s accusations.

POWER CUT DRAWS

RESIDENTS’ IRE

Residents of Syed Musa, Kamalia staged a protest demonstration on Friday against Fesco for not restoring power supply of the locality which was suspended two days ago due to burning of transformer.

They set tyres on fire and chanted slogans against the Fesco officials. They blamed the Fesco employees for demanding bribe from them for restoration of power supply. They warned to besiege Fesco complex if power supply was not restored within 24 hours.