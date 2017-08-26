PESHAWAR:- The competent authority has terminated PEDO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akbar Ayub from his services. The termination has been made by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government consequent upon the judgment of Peshawar High Court. The competent authority has assigned the additional charge of PEDO CEO to the Secretary Energy and Power with immediate effect till further orders. It was notified her on Friday by the Energy and Power Department.–Staff Reporter