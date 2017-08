Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has kicked started campaign for NA-120 by-polls.

Maryam Nawaz left from Jati Umra, resident of Sharif family, in form of a rally.

Large numbers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters are accompanying Maryam Nawaz. After reaching Model Town, the PML-N local leadership conducted a meeting regarding the by-elections.

Pervez Malik, Pervaiz Rasheed and Lahore Mayor were present in the meeting.