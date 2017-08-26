MULTAN-With an addition of about 100,000 new voters, the total number of voters in Multan district has rose to 2351474, disclosed Ahmad Ali Helipoto, District Election Commissioner.

Briefing the media on latest voter statistics here on Friday, he said that the latest increase in voters statistics occurred after local government elections. He further revealed that with the new additional, now the total number of male voters in the district stood at 1,275,000 and female 1,075,000. He declared that a campaign would be launched to create awareness among women on the importance of their vote with a view to increasing the number of their votes. “We’ve already taken an initiative starting from union council and going up to district level meant to create awareness among women besides making the people aware of the importance of their vote,” he added.

He revealed that a district voter committee comprising representatives from all sections of society has been constituted by the Election Commission. “This committee has representation from political and religious parties, civil society and others to resolve issues relating to the registration of new votes, correction of addresses and names, votes of minorities and all other problems,” he added. He said that the first meeting of the committee had taken place on February 1 and a number of issues were discussed. He said that work is underway in Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils to make the voter lists transparent.

SWOOP ON ILLEGAL

CATTLE MARKETS

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt has issued order for launching of crackdown on illegal animal markets, asking concerned officials to ensure ban on sale of sacrificial animals in city area.

Chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for temporary cattle markets here on Friday, he declared that he would personally visit all markets and a strict action would be taken against concerned officials if he noticed missing facilities. “Arrange proper lighting, ensure sanitation and offer water, fodder and free vaccination for the animals,” he directed. He said that all the citizens visiting markets should be given Congo prevention kits for free and the animals should be sprayed. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of entire division to visit the markets and submit a detailed report on their condition as soon as possible.

Briefing the Commissioner on the occasion, the concerned officials said that a total of 25 temporary and three permanent cattle markets have been set up in Multan division. “Out of 25 temporary markets, as many as five are set up in Multan district, seven Khanewal, four Lodhran and nine Vehari,” the Commissioner was further told. All the markets will remain open round the clock and all required facilities have been made available in these markets. The livestock department has also set up a number of check posts which are working round the clock to allow only healthy animals enter the markets. Similarly, control rooms and complaints cells have also been established at the markets.