ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have furnished details of bank accounts and tax returns of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), The Nation has learnt.

Sources claimed that millions of rupees were transferred to bank accounts of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz when they were studying abroad. The sources also claimed that funds were also transferred to Maryam Nawaz’s accounts from Pakistan.

They claimed that the NAB’s combined investigation team has also got access to bank account details of Maryam Nawaz’s son who has recently completed his graduation from abroad.

The anti-corruption watchdog had asked the SBP to provide all bank account details of the former PM, his children, Dar, his family members and National Bank of Pakistan President Ahmed Saeed. The bureau had also sought tax returns details of the former PM and his family members.

A senior officer told The Nation that the NAB combined investigation team has collected necessary information related to the accused from different departments before filing references against them. He claimed that the bureau was now in a comfortable position to file the references in the accountability courts before the deadline — September 8.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan provided all business details of Dar and his family to the NAB Lahore on August 23.

SECP senior official Ali Adnan handed over attested copies of details of Dar’s companies’ details to the NAB Lahore office last Wednesday and also briefed the investigators. He assured the anti-graft body that the SECP was ready to corporate with the NAB at every level.

Earlier, the NAB summoned the former PM, his children, Dar and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar with a direction to record their statements but none of them appeared before the investigation team and instead asked the bureau to send them a questionnaire the queries and the information it needed.

Only NBP President Saeed Ahmed and Javeed Kiyani, a close aide to the Sharif family, appeared before the NAB team to record their statements. The NAB investigators questioned them for hours related to Hudaibiya Paper Mills and Al-Taufeeq cases and the alleged money-laundering, leading to the purchase of the Avenfield property.

The apex court, in its final order in the Panama Papers case, had ordered the NAB to file four references against former premier Sharif and his children, Senator Dar and other in Rawalpindi/ Islamabad accountability courts within six weeks.

Following the Supreme Court directives, the NAB has ordered its Lahore and Rawalpindi offices to investigate these cases and a combined investigation team has been constituted in this regard.

Sources said that NAB Lahore has so far served three notices on the accused and the NAB Rawalpindi has issued one notice to the Sharif family.