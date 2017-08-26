Nawaz’s children, son-in-law file review petitions

ISLAMABAD - The purpose of the directions given in July 28th judgment in Panama Papers case seem to target only the Sharif family, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in law have contended in review petitions filed on Friday.

They have maintained in the petitions that the Constitution did not confer upon the top court any jurisdiction to supervise and oversee the proceedings of the subordinate courts.

Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Friday filed review petitions through Salman Akram Raja advocate and demanded dismissing Imran Khan’s and other petitions in the Panama Papers case, and grant stay against the implementation of final order/judgment till a final decision on them.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had filed review petitions last week against the Panama verdict.

The 28th July judgment suffers from errors, besides being per incuriam, therefore, liable to be reviewed, the former prime minister’s children and son-in-law have argued.

The final order is “coram non judice” as it has been passed by a five-member bench, which had no jurisdiction, they have maintained.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Gulzar had rendered their final judgment on April 20th, 2017, and thereafter did not heard the arguments on the JIT report, so they could not have become part of the bench, which delivered the judgment on July 28th, the petitions maintain.

“The direction given to the NAB to proceed with the investigation, what evidence to look into and collect, how many references to file and before which Accountability Court, and also monitoring and supervising the investigation and trial of the references, is violative of the principle of tri-chotomy of powers under Article 175 and denial of fundamental rights under articles 10-A, 4 and 25 of the Constitution,” the petitions said.

The former prime minister’s children and son-in-law have contended that if during the pendency of review petition the final order/judgment is not suspended then it shall seriously be detrimental to their fundamental rights of fair trial and make the review petition infructuous and cause them irreparable loss.

They said that the top court finding that the ex-PM did not disclose his unwithdrawn salary in the nomination papers for general elections 2013 and to disqualify him under Article 62(1)(f) read with section 99(1)(f) of ROPA, 1976 was “without any factual or legal basis”.

They submitted that no funds were ever placed by Capital FZE by way of payment, salary or any other head to Nawaz Sharif in any bank account held or operated by him.

Similarly, no payment by way of salary or under any other head was made in cash or in any other form by Capital FZE to Nawaz Sharif.

Hassan Nawaz, sole owner of Capital FZE, said his father had at all times waived off all salary amount that might otherwise had been payable, and therefore no amount by way of salary or under any other head was ever payable, paid or made available to the former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law said the apex court could not determine various disputed questions of fact in the proceeding under Article 184(3) of Constitution.

The ex-PM children and son-in-law said originally the SC registrar had returned Imran Khan and other petitions for being frivolous.

The registrar stand vindicated by the fact that neither 20th April nor 28th July judgments gave conclusive finding about the allegations raised in the petitions of the PTI chief Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, they have said.

The supervision of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) works and seeking fortnightly report denied their fundamental rights under articles 4, 10A and 175 of the Constitution, they have maintained.

They contended that nomination of supervisory judge to oversee the trial of Accountability Court tantamount to denial of justice, which is also inconsistent with the principle of judicial freedom at all levels of adjudication.

They said that no order for filing of reference against them on the basis of the JIT report could have been made.

Similarly, no order for filing of references prior to the conclusion of investigation in term of the NAB Ordinance, 1999 can be made.

The JIT investigation suffers from “bias” as its members did not confront the questions and materials which considered incriminating or important to the investigation, they have said.

Nawaz Sharif’s children say that the apex court may have powers to direct any agency to perform its functions and discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the law, but there is no law that vests the Supreme Court with the power to itself assume the functions of any agency or institution.

They contended that the direction to the NAB to file references on the basis of the JIT report and the material available with the FIA and the NAB was an encroachment upon and tantamount to assumption of the NAB authority.

The former PM’s children said that the direction to the trial court to decide the references within six months from the date of filing was likely to prejudice their cases before the accountability courts.

