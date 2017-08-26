LAHORE - President Donald Trump’s remarks and the language he used while announcing the new US policy for South Asia and Afghanistan were completely inappropriate in terms of diplomacy, says former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri.

Talking to The Nation on Friday, Kasuri said nothing significant was presented in the policy. He said, “For months the US was giving indications that things would radically change after this policy review, but (it seems) they were making a mountain out of a molehill. The only two new things in the policy are they did not define when they would leave Afghanistan and once the US ‘wins’ the war they would bring the Taliban to the table. This was a very shallow statement.”

The former foreign minister said, “They do not realise the fallout they [the US Army] and Afghanistan would have to face after these statements. Earlier, such a huge US Army was deployed in Afghanistan, but it could not make a difference. How can things change by pumping in a couple of thousand more soldiers? The only thing that will happen is Taliban will start killing US troops and the (number of) Afghan civilian deaths will increase. Even a person like Hamid Karzai as president of Afghanistan had to tell the US that it should stop interfering in the country because many deaths took place during his tenure.”

After Trump’s statement, China and Russia showed their annoyance and said the US should review the new policy to maintain stability and peace in the region. Kasuri was confident of Pakistan-China friendship and said, “If the US thinks these statements and steps will make China abandon Pakistan, that’s not true. America should know that Pakistan will not compromise on two things no matter which government is in power: we [China and Pakistan] will not let go of our nuclear programme. So they should forget that they can intimidate us or pressurise us on this or on our sovereignty.”

Trump in his speech had criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists and warned Pakistan of consequences for supporting militants.

Kasuri responded to Trump’s criticism by saying, “Earlier America had an option of Northern District Network but that also ended with Russia. Has the US forgotten what Pakistan did with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation transit facility after the Salala attack? With such statements and tactics, does the US think they can get away with it? This time the Pakistani public would react and even the government would not be able to do anything because Pakistani people have paid a very heavy price for this war.”

Since the PML-N government came into power in 2013 Pakistan did not have a regular foreign minister. This portfolio was kept by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sartaj Aziz and Tariq Fatemi were appointed advisers to the prime minister. As a result, Pakistan could not present its case at any forum or lobby against its enemies (since the prime minister was not able to devote his full attention to foreign affairs).

Kasuri said, “For four years we did not have a proactive Foreign Office. It was totally neglected and there was no leadership. Everyone knew the US was preparing a new policy yet we did not lobby our cause. However, it is still not late and we must do three things: 1) lobby in the political arena, 2) civil-military leadership should be on one page and take China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Britain on board, as they are our old friends and the British know this area better than the Americans, and 3) if the US tries to step into Pakistan it should know that neither the Pakistan Army nor the government would allow them to get away with it.”