ISLAMABAD - Senators belonging to opposition parties on Friday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging substitution of term ‘federal government’ with ‘board’ in the Finance Bill 2017 — leading to delegation of all powers and functions of the federal government provided in the taxing statutes — to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Around 32 senators belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Awami National Party, the Jamat-e-Islami, the Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and independent senators have filed the joint petition through their counsel Mohsin Kamal advocate.

The senators including Saleem Mandvviwalla, Aitzaz Ahsan, Shahi Syed, Kamil Ali Agha, Khalida Parveen and others have cited the Federation of Pakistan, the Secretary Cabinet Division, the Secretary Ministry of Law & Justice, the Secretary Ministry of Finance and the FBR chairman as respondents.

The petitioners have contended that they were elected senators and have the mandate to protect the rights of the federating units ensuring that devolution of subjects and powers takes place within the constitutional parameters.

They said that ministries of law and finance had introduced the Finance Bill 2017 in the National Assembly whereby it was proposed to amend the Customs Act 1969, Sales Tax 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005.

The petitioners have contended that the bill, among various other amendments, had proposed the substitutions of term ‘federal government’ with ‘board’ with the approval of the minister-in-charge and wherever the said term has been mentioned in taxing statutes, the ‘board’ shall mean the FBR and the minister-in-charge mean the finance minister. The above bill was introduced by the government of Pakistan as 'Money Bill' and the provisions for which was contained in article 73 of the Constitution and the bill was adopted by the National assembly on June 13 despite reservations of the opposition benches in the House.

The petitioners have contended that by substitution of the term the ‘federal government’ with the ‘board’, all powers and functions of the federal government provided in the taxing statutes have been shifted and delegated to the FBR.

The senators argued that this delegation of powers was in violation of articles 90, 91 and 99, 18th Amendment to the Constitution, Rules of Business 1973 and the dictum laid down by the Supreme Court in PLD 2016 SC 808. Therefore the substitution of the term was illegal and ultra vires of the Constitution.

“Article 1(1) of the Constitution clearly and unambiguously states that Pakistan shall be a federal republic and the constitution of the Federation of Pakistan are further specified in article 1(2) as the four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory, and the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas as such states and territories as are and may be included in Pakistan,” said the petitioners.

The petitioners continued that to protect the rights of the provinces, a bicameral legislature was in place here in Pakistan. However, in the context of the ‘Money Bill’, there was an exception that it only originates in the National Assembly and presented to the president of Pakistan for approval even if the Senate of Pakistan did not consent to it.

They have argued that the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Finance in utter disregard of the mandate of the Constitution have delegated powers and functions of the federal government to the FBR malafidely without resorting to article 70 and such delegation of powers cannot be carried out under the garb of article 73 and hence this act of the law was capricious and unconstitutional.

They have contended that before 18th Constitutional Amendment, the executive authority was rested with the president and exercised by him directly or through the officers subordinate to him. After the 18th amendment, the executive authority is exercised in the name of the president by the federal government through the prime minister and the federal cabinet. According to the petitioners, the substitution of the term was also against the Rules of Business especially rule 6, 14 and 17.

Further, they said, the Supreme Court in PLD 2016 SC 808 judgment in the case of Mustafa Impex vs Government of Pakistan has explained that what legislation can and cannot be enacted as ‘Money Bill’. In the light of the said judgment, it is quite clear that the said amendment could not have had passed in the Finance Act.

The senators have raised two basic questions before the court. First, whether the substitution of the term ‘federal government’ with ‘board’ with the prior approval of the minister-in-charge was ultra vires of the Constitution and unlawful. Secondly, whether the federal minister and agency such as Ministry of Finance and the FBR can place continued reliance on the above amendment which was being inserted through the Money Bill/Finance Act?.

They have prayed to the court to declare the said amendments as ultra vires of the Constitution and, the manner in which this amendment has been made, was unlawful, void ab initio and of no legal effect. The senators have requested the court to direct the federation of Pakistan to take immediate action and channelize the said matter, which was not the subject matter of article 73, by way of beginning of such matter before the federal government (cabinet) and then introduced a regular bill under article 70.