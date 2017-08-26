Ousted PM out to break nexus of ‘force’ and court

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday told a rowdy gathering of lawyers that he was denied justice in Panama case and he urged them to support him in his ‘cause’ of establishing civilian supremacy and respect of public mandate.

“It was a wrong decision, done in a wrong manner yet I did not waste a moment to step down in its implementation. But that does not mean we have accepted it from the core of our heart as the people have not accepted the same,” he said, addressing black coats at a convention organised by PML-N Lawyers Forum at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Nawaz praised the lawyers for the role they played in the movement for restoration of judiciary and said that now they had to play their role for strengthening of democratic institution so that no dictator could derail civilian government and no power could send elected leaders home.

The “nexus of force (establishment) and court” has to be broken for this purpose, he said, forcing his voice through a sore throat amid the noise of lawyers - who kept shouting slogans in his favour making it further difficult for him to deliver his message.

The appearance of Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified last month by the top court of the country as a result of a corruption case, at the lawyers’ forum marked the launch of his mass contact campaign which he plans to spread to other parts of the country in due course.

On his arrival, the former premier was warmly received by the lawyers. Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan and Rana Mashhood, LHCBA President Ch Tanvir, Senator Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani and others were also present.

Nawaz Sharif address sounded fresh addition to what he had said in the City at the end of a four-day ‘homecoming’ rally from Islamabad to Lahore, as it was marked by an even stronger tirade against the Supreme Court bench which had disqualified him on July 28.

He claimed that “Panama issue was created to be used as an instrument to spread chaos and unrest in the country through street and road protests” and referred to the PTI’s Islamabad lockdown. He noted that the apex court had first refused to entertain this case but took it up after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest show.

Nawaz Sharif said his name was nowhere in the entire episode yet he offered judicial commission inquiry and wrote to the judiciary for it but no response came for weeks. The issue was led to the parliamentary committee where a rigid stand came across.

The ousted PM said in Panama case the Supreme Court passed two decisions which carry 10 questions which need answers for public satisfaction. These questions, he said, stare in the face of the decision against him and “are very disturbing for everyone”.

He questioned the selection of JIT investigators in a mysterious way through WhapsApp call, JIT’s probing allegations levelled against him under the SC order, making intelligence agencies personnel part of the investigation team and monitoring of probe by the three-member SC bench – calling it unprecedented in country’s history.

He also questioned making the Dubai company of his son - which was not subject matter of the petition - basis of his disqualification, using connotation of a word of one’s choice for delivering a judgement, and giving four decision in a single case.

Nawaz Sharif further posed whether it happened in country’s judicial history that two judges became part of the final bench after having already delivered their judgment. He also asked if these two judges had any right to pass decision on the basis of the JIT report when they did not even see the report and were not involved in the proceedings of three-member implementation bench.

He also asked if a monitoring judge was appointed to monitor the NAB reference when he had already given his verdict. He further posed if a trial court can perform independently when placed under the supervision of an SC judge, and whether SC can direct the NAB on how it has to proceed with the references.

The former prime minister said Panama case was handled wrongly from the start. He asserted that Panama case merit hearing by an Additional Sessions Judge in terms of sections 22-A and 22-B of the CrPC but the apex court directly took it for hearing.

He said people wanted the July judgement to be taken back but he accepted and implemented it. Nawaz Sharif said the decision against him was another precedent that was not worth citation as case-law and which failed to gain public acceptability.

“People have given their reaction to the decision which the history will put in the same cupboard where many other court judgments since the time of Maulvi Tamizudddin are lying commanding no respect. I am victim of such a decision. I have left its consequences to Allah and public but I feel pain that it has put a sword constantly dangling on the head of the elected persons,” Nawaz Sharif said.

Justice should not only be done but seen to be done, he said. “Unfortunately this decision will be remembered as one wherein no justice was done from ab initio. Such decisions also cast negative impact on the credibility of judiciary itself,” he said adding, “despite the successful movement for restoration of judiciary, it looks the crisis of rule of law still remains”.

“We need to find out the malady which has put a question mark on the rule of law and the justice,” he said in the contest of ousting the elected premiers through the means other than the parliament. He said disrespect to public mandate resulted in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971, which entailed martial laws.

Nawaz Sharif said, on average, four dictators stayed for 8.5 years in power and 18 prime ministers only two years. Benazir Bhutto was twice thrown out of power and his own government was derailed for three times, he said. First time, he said, he was deposed by a president by using 58(2)B, second time by a dictator and now to a judicial decision.

He said no PM was ever allowed to complete his term. “People say Nawaz Sharif tenure was slashed for he lacked cohesion with some others. Tell me why the others, since the time of Liaqat Ali Khan, were not allowed to complete their term. We have to fathom the cause and remedy to this malady, otherwise the country can face another tragedy for which the country and the nation have already paid heavily,” he went on to say.

The former PM it was pity that when the dictators invaded and trampled the Constitution, courts not only accepted them to stay for years but also gave them freehand to change the Constitution as per their choice. “Such judges were also there who violating their Constitutional oath, took oath of the dictators and tied the nation to prolonged dictatorship. To-date no dictator has been punished for violating the constitution,” he said stressing, this trend needs to be changed and sanctity of the ballot restored. Ouster of the PM should only come through the Parliament, he held.

He said his struggle will now be for changing destiny of the nation and establishing respect of their vote. Nawaz strongly supported national dialogue (as proposed by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani) and vowed to sincerely start this process. He announced to form a committee comprising people from cross-section of society to initiate national dialogue to firm up respect of vote. He said now it was his prime mission and he asked everyone to share his bit to make it a success.

