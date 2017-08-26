Pakistan, US have not parted ways: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday said it had not parted ways with the United States after this week’s hostile statement by President Donald Trump - questioning Pakistan’s anti-terror role.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan had worked with the United States for a long time.

“First of all, we have long-standing relationship with the US. We have worked with [the] United States for a long time. Our areas of cooperation are diverse and multi-dimensional. I would not endorse views about parting ways. In international relations, there can be difference of opinion between two countries, for which there are established channels of communication through which misperceptions can be allayed and differences resolved,” he said.

Zakaria said that Pakistan had responded clearly and in detail to the US’ Afghan and South Asia policy and Washington’s allegations.

“There are two aspects of [the] US policy on Afghanistan. One is peace and stability in Afghanistan, on which Pakistan’s position is very clear. We have the highest stakes in peace within our neighbouring countries; anything that happens in Afghanistan will have a direct bearing on the security and economic prosperity of our country,” he added.

Zakaria said Pakistan was sincerely pursuing and participating in all initiatives that were aimed at bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is ready to play its effective role in Afghanistan whenever required. We also believe that all initiatives in Afghanistan should be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led. The other element of the policy is regional security,” he mentioned.

The spokesperson said the news releases issued after the federal cabinet and the National Security Committee (NSC)’s meetings stated that in the over-all regional context, the conflicts in this region were inter-linked, and would have to be resolved for lasting regional peace.

“The thorniest of these issues remains Kashmir dispute, the main bone of contention between Pakistan and India. On this, our position is very clear. We believe that the issue of Kashmir dispute can be resolved through dialogue and early implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir,” he said.

Zakaria said that the federal cabinet, in its pre-scheduled meeting, discussed the US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia.

“The cabinet mandated the prime minister to take up the issue for further discussion in the pre-scheduled NSC meeting. The NSC after discussions had released response to the US strategy, in which, inter alia, committee had rejected the allegations and insinuations against Pakistan,” he said.

“The international community has acknowledged Pakistan’s immense sacrifices, economic losses and unprecedented contributions to the global counter-terrorism efforts. We have noted reactions of regional countries on the US policy,” Zakaria remarked.

The spokesperson said that no other country would have as much stakes in a peaceful Afghanistan as Pakistan did.

He said that Pakistan remained committed to making all efforts to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan for the sake of Afghan people, regional peace and development.

Zakaria said the NSC had released its response to President Trump’s policy on Afghanistan and South Asia.

“The outcome of the NSC’s meeting is in public domain. There is the emergence of new partnerships in this region and various regional activities have gained momentum,” he maintained.

Zakaria said that Pakistan remained committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil.

“We have taken action against all terrorists without discrimination as our country and our people have suffered the most due to this menace. We have made enormous successes in fighting back the terrorists,” he added.

The spokesperson said the US senators, congressmen and commanders as well as military commanders of other countries had been taken to north and south Waziristan.

“Those dignitaries publicly appreciated our successes against terrorism,” he said.

To a question, Zakaria said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif would be visiting regional countries for consultations.

“He will also visit the US but dates are still not finalised,” he said.

Asked why the Foreign Office did not summon the US ambassador to lodge protest on President Trump’s Afghan policy, the spokesperson said the Pakistani leadership had given its considered views in this regard, which were already in the public domain.

To a question about the increased importance the US was giving to India, he said: “We have always raised the issue of India’s use of Afghan soil to create instability in Pakistan with the international community.”

Zakaria said Pakistan was fully aware of Indian terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan, and the fact that India was using Afghan soil to launch terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“We have taken up this issue not only with the US but also a number of other countries, bilaterally. We have also submitted dossiers on Indian involvement in terrorism and terror financing as also subversive activities in Pakistan to the UN secretary general,” he added.

Zakaria said India was playing the role of a spoiler and destabiliser in the region, and was also using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has provided the US authorities evidence of nexus between RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] and other terrorists operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan against Pakistan. We will continue to take up this issue both with the US and Afghan leadership,” he contended.

Zakaria said Pakistan had provided the critical support to the US troops stationed in Afghanistan through its ground lines of communication and air-corridor, which helped sustain the US mission in Afghanistan.

In the past, he said, the US leadership had acknowledged and “thanked us for this enabling support to the US mission and it is our hope that the current leadership will also appreciate Pakistan’s facilitating role in this regard.”

Zakaria reminded that Pakistan and its people paid a huge price in terms of loss of lives of over 70,000 of its citizens including over 6,000 soldiers and security personnel, and over 100 billion dollars worth of economic losses.

“This was not paid and Pakistan did not impose any levy on this count as well. Our road infrastructure eroded and domestic trading suffered as local transport fleets were diverted to facilitate International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) supplies. These are the problems we have faced, and have already flagged these issues,” he explained.

On the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG), Zakaria said, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had met in Astana and agreed to revive the forum.

He said the QCG would be activated when all four members decided to do so.

Zakaria said the Hindu fundamentalist terrorist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had over the years, made inroads into each and every state institution.

“It is an established fact that the RSS not only has links with other Hindu terrorist outfits but it also harbours terrorists. We are concerned at the way the Hindu terrorists involved in Samjhauta Express terrorist attack in February 2007 in which 68 lives were lost, including 42 Pakistanis, are being acquitted systematically,” he said.

Zakaria said that India was protecting those involved in the Samjhauta Express attack.

“India has also not shared any details of the investigation despite promises at the highest political level and a lapse of over 10 years,” he added.

The spokesperson said it was an established fact that India remained involved in perpetrating terrorism, terror financing and subversion in Pakistan.

“In this regard the Pakistan Army has referred to the confessions of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav, in which he had revealed Indian plans to create sectarian divide in Pakistan, which was part of the subversive plans,” he said.

Zakaria said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had employed many RAW and Intelligence Bureau agents.

“We have already submitted dossiers to the UN secretary general on Indian involvement in perpetrating terrorism and terrorists financing in Pakistan. We continue to pursue this matter with the international community,” he said.

Earlier, in his opening statement, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, paid his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited China for bilateral consultations with her Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.

He also spoke about the Indian forces’ excesses in held Kashmir.

He regretted the illegal detention and deteriorating health of Kashmiri leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massrat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and other.

Pakistan, US have not parted ways: FO