LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has withdrawn its candidate from the NA-120 by-election and announced that it will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid.

An announcement in this regard was made on Friday when a delegation from Imran Khan’s party consisting of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Andleeb Abbas and others visited the PAT head office in Model Town and sought the latter’s support for Dr Yasmin.

PAT candidate Ishtiaq Advocate said he would support Dr Yasmin and also go door to door to seek votes for her. He said he would take part in Dr Yasmin’s campaign like he was taking part in his own election campaign.

The PTI delegation thanked PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri and other party leaders for their support to Dr Yasmin.

Later, talking to the reporters, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed criticised the ruling party, saying they caused huge losses to the country and now it was receiving threats from the other countries. He said PTI and PAT worked together for supremacy of law and justice and would continue their struggle for justice in Model Town incident in which innocent people were killed.

On other side, PML-N’s Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and her covering candidate Hafiz Numan would contest by-election of NA-120. Hafiz Numan, being covering candidate of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, did not withdraw his nomination papers. PPP’s Faisal Mir, Dr Yasmin Rashid of PTI and Zia-ud-Din of Jamat-i-Islami would contest election. Reportedly, some candidates withdrew their nomination papers in favour of Dr Yasmin Rashid. However, final list of the candidates would be released by the ECP on Saturday (today).