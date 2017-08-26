HAFIZABAD -The district police claimed to have smashed five gangs of inter-province dacoits, car, bike and cellphones snatchers, cattle-lifters and arrested 15 of their members including the ringleaders, Chaudhry, Khaboo, Zafri, Tabi and Nasroo.

The police also recovered stolen cars and other snatched articles worth Rs13 million from them.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul said that acting on intelligence, Saddr DSP Rana Muhammad Islam and SHOs - Kassoki and Saddr police stations raided the hideouts of the accused and arrested 15 of their members and ringleaders. The arrested accused confessed that they had committed more than 15 dacoities and other incidents in Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara and some districts of KPK. The accused also confessed that they had snatched a car owned by the brother of ex-provincial minister Shoukat Ali Bhatti. The police have recovered nine stolen cars, nine bikes, dozens of cellphones, laptops, precious wrist watches, cattle, firearms and cash amount of Rs3 million on their pointation. Later, the DPO handed over the stolen cars and other articles to the owners.