LAHORE - Sindh Information Minister, Saeed Ghani yesterday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to take serious notice of an open harassment of PPP workers by what he called the PML-N gangsters who were attacking party’s election offices in NA-120.

Addressing a news conference alongwith PPP’s candidate, Faisal Mir, he said that PPP was not being given a level playing field to run its election campaign in the constituency.

Khurram Gujjar who has been allegedly threatened by the PML-N to stop campaign against Kulsoom Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

Gujjar, whose father is a sitting Counciller of the PML-N, left his party and joined the PPP last week.

He is now campaigning for the PPP candidate.

Ghani termed the alleged harassment of PPP supporters a pre-poll rigging and sought ECP’s intervention into the matter.

He further stated that there was a strong sentiment against Nawaz Sharif in the entire country and his party was in a state of disarray from top to bottom.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Mir claimed that workers of the PML-N and the PTI were joining the PPP in large numbers due to financial and moral corruption by leaders of the two parties.

“In order to stop the defection of workers from its ranks, the PML-N has gathered criminals from all across Punjab to harass those party workers who were joining the PPP”, he alleged, adding, that these criminals were roaming around in the streets of NA -120.

Faisal Mir also distributed among reporters the copies of complaint he had filed with CCPO Lahore Captain Ashraf requesting the latter to provide security to PPP supporters at all the election offices set up in NA-120.

He said that he could also request the Army to protect the party workers if Punjab police did not do the needful.

Khurram Gujjar said that his family belonged to the PML-N and his father was a sitting Counciller from the Nawaz party.

But I decided to part ways with the PML-N because this party had failed to provide clean drinking water, health facilities and sewerage system in the City, he said.

He alleged that he was being threatened to stop campaign against Kulsoom Nawaz. He said that he would bring thousands of PML-N workers into the PPP fold. “Money can't buy me”, he said.