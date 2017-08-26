LAHORE: The price hike in Pakistan has definitely marred the festival of Eidul Azha. The high prices are keeping people away from the markets. The business has not been encouraging so far and the enthusiasm attached with Eidul Azha has been missing this year.

The prices vary from animal to animal. This year, a marked increase of 10 to 15 percent was seen in the prices of sacrificial animals as compared to the last year. According to the market survey, the price of an average goat weighing 30 to 35 kilogram ranged between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000, while a sheep of the same weight was available at around Rs 25,000 to Rs. 32,000.

A good quality animal was in the range of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 90,000 and the pair of a healthy goat was available at around Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 120,000.The price of an average cow and a calf ranged between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 75,000 and the price of healthy cow ranged between 95,000 to 350,000. The price of camel started from approx. Rs. 120,000.

Highlighting the cause for the increase in prices, Traders say this year price of sacrificial animals is higher than the last year because of multiple reasons. “The cost of fodder and transportation makes the prices go up,” a trader Muhammad Zubair selling animals near Saggian Bridge.

Many people are relying on Online Bakra Mandi to place orders this time for sacrificial animals. The popular websites to buy sacrificial animals are bakraonline.pk, qurbani.com.pk, olx.com.pk, mybakra.com and bolee.com. People select their required bakra from Bakra image gallery or by telling them the weight of bakra they want, and charges are with the ratio of Rupees per Kg. (Guaranteed market price & free home delivery). The prices of sacrificial animals vary from website to website. According to an online website, the rates of goats weighing 22 kg is Rs25,000, Rs34,000 for 28 kg and Rs45,000 for 40 kg. And the rates of cows and bulls weighing 225 kg is Rs. 90,000. For 260-300 kg is Rs. 120,000.

Similarly, in order to facilitate the customers, the websites are also offering Online Kasai (Butcher) to their valuable customers on Eidul Azha. Their service charges vary from Rs 5,000 to 5,500 for a goat, Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for a cow and Rs. 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for a camel depending upon the locality and distance.

Many charity organizations are also offering online qurbani facilities mainly to attract Pakistanis living in other countries. For example Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital offers special facility to donate qurbani meat to needy in different parts of country. Goat/sheep are priced at PKR 20,000, AED 698, GBP 145 and USD 190. Share in cow is for PKR 8,900, AED 311, GBP 65, USD 85 and CAD 109. Full cow costs PKR 62,300, AED 2,177, GBP 455, USD 595 and CAD 763.

Not only the prices of sacrificial animals go high but also the prices of vegetables and fruits have increased this Eid. The market price of onions ranges between Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 per kg. Tomatoes market price ranged between Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 per Kg, but in Eid days the prices double. The price of Apples increased from Rs. 150 per Kg to Rs. 180 per Kg.

Eid-ul-Azha , a festival of great religious importance, has turned into an event of commercial activity.