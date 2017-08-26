SARGODHA-Different religious and political parties took out protest rallies and blasted American President Trump for his anti-Pakistan remarks, saying that no countryman could tolerate threat to the motherland.

The religious and political party leaders while addressing the participants of different protest rallies after Friday prayers, said that Trump had underestimated the Pakistani nation. They said, “We are brave and honourable nation and each individual is full of patriotism. All of us are ready to sacrifice even the last drop of our blood for the honour of our country.

THQ hospital’s renovation starts

AHMEDPUR EAST-Renovation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Civil Hospital has been started. Half portion of the outdoor ward and a few doctors’ rooms were vacated the other night and handed over to the contractor company. Specialists and doctors were allocated rooms in CCU till completion of the renovation.

Medical Superintendent Dr Aurangzeb Malik thanked the Punjab government for the provision of requisite funds.

Talking to The Nation, he said that enrolment of patients in the hospital’s outdoor has been increased from 15,000 to 55,000 patients per year. He said that at least 1,200 patients are treated every day at the hospital’s emergency ward.

The MS said that Punjab Primary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan is monitoring the THQ hospital affairs on regular basis and adding that he visits hospital twice in a short span of time.

The MS also lauded efforts of Ahmedpur East AC and Heath Council Chairman Abdul Rauf Mahar for facilitating the hospital management.