SIALKOT-Five armed men kidnapped a servant, kept him in illegal detention by chaining him for several hours, shaved his head, mustaches and eyebrows before releasing over a money dispute in village Othiyaan-Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR (No.262/2017) lodged at Bambaanwala police Station by local landlord Khalid Mehmood under-sections 337-V and 365 PPC, a Chichawatni based Pervaiz Manzur had been working at Khalid Mehmood’s outhouse in village Othiyaan, Daska tehsil, for the last nine months.

The FIR revealed that Pervaiz Manzur was busy in his duty at the Dera, when five armed persons including Imran and Adnan stormed there and forcibly kidnapped him, bundled him in a car and took him to a small-sized room in village Waniyawala (Gujranwala district). The accused tortured the victim brutally, chained him and kept him there in several hours’ long illegal detention. The accused also shaved his head, mustaches and eyebrows and freed him in critical condition. The police said that the reason behind the incident was a money dispute. The victim’s brother Khizar Hayyat had borrowed some money from these accused about a year ago in Chichawatni and he could not return the borrowed money. Thus, the accused became infuriated and took revenge on Khizar Hayyat’s brother.