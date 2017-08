Seven members of Sharif family flew to London on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight today, reported Waqt News.

According to media reports, wife and sister of Hamza Shahbaz, two daughters and wife of Salman Shahbaz boarded PIA flight, KPK 757.

The sources stated that family members went to London to look after Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, who was diagnosed with cancer last week.

As per their tickets all seven members will return to Lahore after a week, sources stated.