ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday in its reaction to the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s address to a lawyers’ convention in Lahore, alleged the former premier was “conspiring to divide the legal fraternity after ruining every state institution”.

The PTI spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, said that the former prime minister was conspiring to divide the legal fraternity through a group of his party workers clad in black coats.

“Mian Sahib! You are not supposed to ask questions, when you are the one who needs to provide answers for plundering this nation’s wealth and establishing business empires in the name of your children, pushing the future of this nation in poverty and destitution,” he said.

Chaudhry censured the former prime minister stating that the legal fraternity had out rightly rejected Nawaz Sharif’s call and they had proved that they were resolutely standing with the independent judiciary like the whole nation.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was bent upon “hollowing the foundations” of the judiciary, but he must understand the fact that those “absurd attempts” would eventually lead to even more embarrassment for him.

“Nawaz Sharif had full confidence over the five-member bench of the apex court by the morning of 28 July, but his call for withdrawal of the judgment signals a severe mental illness,” he said.

Chaudhry, criticising Nawaz Sharif stated that his speech was a manifestation of the fact that the Sharif family was actually panicking as regards the NAB references.

He went on to add that those “sitcoms” were nothing but only futile attempts to pressurise Supreme Court and the NAB officials.

Chaudhry said that after failing to answer for and defend his “ill-gotten” wealth in the Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif was shamelessly asking the nation the reasons for his ouster.

The PTI spokesperson maintained that by calling the looting, fraud and plunder “a revolution”, Sharif was humiliating the word.

Chaudhry, while lashing out at the Pemra and the state-run TV for giving coverage to the former prime minister, said that they had once again discredited their own values.

The state-run TV being run on taxpayers’ money is promoting and giving full coverage to a person who is being disqualified by the apex court of the country, the PTI spokesperson said.

Requesting the court to take notice, he said the Pemra had violated the LHC order and dishonoured the court.