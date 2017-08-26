HAFIZABAD - Hundreds of teachers from across the district took out a rally and staged a sit-in in front of press club to press the government accept their demands. Led by Chairman Muttahida Mahaz Asatza Ch Riaz Ahmad Tarar, General Secretary Fiaz Ahmad Warraich and other officer-bearers, the protesting teachers chanted slogans against the government for “what they called” using delaying attics in up-gradation of scales of the teachers. They said that the notification regarding up-gradation, returning of the school managements from the PEF to the Education Department and regularisation of the Educators should be made immediately otherwise the teachers of the province would be constrained to stage sit-ins on September 16 and besiege of the Punjab Assembly.